The ‘Big Tea’ party in York takes place at St Crux Church Hall in the city on Wednesday July 5 from 10am-3pm - and attendance is free.

Emma Sargent, community fundraiser at York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “This event is a fantastic opportunity to bring the local community together and celebrate the amazing work of the NHS. We want everyone to join us, come along with friends and family and show your support of our much-loved national treasure.”

All funds raised at the event will be used by to help make a difference to patients in local hospitals from York to the Yorkshire Coast. The charity funds improvements to the hospital environments and services beyond that which NHS funding alone could deliver.

Emma added: “Lots of local businesses have already generously shown their support by donating refreshments, as well as prizes for the fundraising games, but we would love to hear from anyone else who is interested in publicly showing their support ad love for the NHS and the amazing work they do.”

Details of how to host your own Big Tea party can be found by visiting the York NHS website.