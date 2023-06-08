The scheme consists of a range of 2,3 and 4-bed properties aimed at local key workers and families.

The outline application from Teesside-based Jomast Developments and Halifax-based Together Housing follows public consultation in March.

The application for around 106 homes at New Lane, between Huntington and Monks Cross, comes as housing minister Michael Give is due to determine an appeal for 300 homes on a nearby site next to LNER stadium.

Views sought on 106 homes on edge of York

The applicants with house prices in York rising over recent years and the City falling short of the need as identified by its Council for 592 affordable dwellings per year, their scheme for a mix of shared ownership and social or affordable rented properties would help to meet this local need.

Recognising local housing challenges, the social housing provider is offering a period of exclusivity to local key workers such as NHS staff, social and care workers, school workers, civil servants, and emergency service workers, should the plans be approved. The public consultation included a question asking whether respondents would be interested in living at the development, and 26% indicated yes.

Together Housing is one of the largest housing association in the North of England, managing 36,000 homes nationally, with recent schemes across Yorkshire including in Scarborough, Easingwold, and Howden. The rented homes would be managed by Together Housing and the shared ownership homes sold by the sales brand, Together Homes.

The 4.55ha site, between Huntington village centre and the Monks Cross retail development, is classed as Green Belt land under the emerging Local Plan. It is currently used as grazing land and is near New Lane cemetery.

The applicants say it promises a strong road, cycling and walking network into Huntington plus sustainable travel options nearby via the Monks Cross Park & Ride.

York councillors slam government delay over 300 homes scheme

Chris Watson from Together Homes said: “This is an important milestone in our plans to help meet the critical need for a range of genuinely affordable homes for local residents who have been increasingly locked out of York in recent years. That is why an offer is included within the plans for a period of exclusivity for local key workers.

“There is an identified need for shared ownership and affordable rented homes which this scheme can help meet”.

A spokesperson from Jomast said: “These submitted plans for new affordable homes at New Lane in Huntington have been carefully designed and we are very proud of the submitted scheme which includes several areas of green open space for residents to access. The location nearby to the plethora of shopping, leisure and health facilities at Monks Cross is ideal for this site”.

City of York Council is expected to determine the application later this year.