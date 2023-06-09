Andy Herbert worked at several schools in the city during his career before semi-retiring in December last year.

He has been nominated for Public Sector Hero in this year's Community Pride Awards.

The category, which has been sponsored by City of York Council, is for someone who works in the public sector and has gone that extra mile to help others or has used their skills to assist or improve their environment.

Andy first moved to York from London in 1995 after marrying his wife Sarah and took a job as a teacher at Lakeside Primary School.

Around three years later he moved to Skelton Primary School where he first worked as deputy head teacher and was later appointed acting head.

In 2005 Andy move to Fishergate Primary School where he served as head teacher until 2015.

In 2015 he moved to Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School where he served as head teacher until he retired from teaching last year.

Since retiring, Andy now works part-time for the Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust.

On his career, he said: “It’s a great privilege to work with not just children, but families.

“To provide learning for children, but also to remove barriers enabling them to be the best they can be.

“It’s been amazing. I have loved working in York.”

The 60-year-old, who lives in Earswick, described teaching as “that experience of seeing children get it for the first time”, and likened it to watching “the lights come on”.

Andy explained how working as a head teacher has allowed him to support not just children but also families with raising youngsters, which he admitted was not an easy task.

“I have seen as a head how you can have a large impact on children in a large and more holistic way,” he said.

For Andy, another key part of the job was working and supporting other teachers.

“Throughout my career I have always wanted teachers to feel empowered to be the best they can be.”

He spoke of how he encouraged teachers to be creative in their teaching methods, and try out new techniques to inspire youngsters.

Andrew Daly, CEO of Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust, said: “I had the pleasure of working with Andy Herbert during his time as head teacher of Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School when the school joined Pathfinder in 2017 up until his retirement in December last year.

“Thousands of children and young people across York and beyond have benefitted from Andy's commitment, dedication and enthusiasm for providing a stimulating, creative and holistic education and I am delighted to see this has been recognised with a well-deserved community pride nomination.”

