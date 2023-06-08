Palace Capital, who completed the prestigious Hudson Quarter in 2021, says 85 per cent of the flats have been sold or are under offer, with interest in the remainder.

City of York Council granted approval for the £35m scheme in 2017, which features 127 apartments and around 40,000sq ft of Grade A office space.

Marketing of the development began in 2019 and people started moving in in 2021.

Situated on the site of the city’s first permanent railway station, opened in 1840 by the railway pioneer George Hudson, the Hudson Quarter is set around a landscaped courtyard, which previously contained Hudson House, which palace Capital bought in 2014.

The developer says 109 of the 127 apartments have been sold or are under offer.

Those that remain from two-bed apartments from £395,000 in price up to £795,000 for 3-bedroom penthouses.

They promise amazing views of York and are finished to an extremely high specification.

Daniel Davies, Head of Asset Management at Palace Capital plc, said: “The successful development of Hudson Quarter has transformed this site from an outdated and largely vacant office building into a new community where people are living and working, set in a stunning environment.

“We are really pleased with the progress of the sales of the apartments thanks to the great efforts of our agents at Hudson Moody, the vibrant community that Hudson Quarter has now become.

“With the strong rental market in York, we expect the remaining apartments to go to investors as well as owner occupiers.”

Hudson Quarter has been recognised with the Gamechanger Award at The Variety Yorkshire Property Awards in Harrogate and the Best Residential Development of the Year for over 50 units at The Yorkshire Insider Property Awards in Leeds.

It was also shortlisted for the national Property Week Awards in the Placemaking Category.