Cyclists are encouraged to cycle in the nude (or in as much or as little clothing as they like) in a peaceful demonstration for improved road safety.

The idea behind the nakedness is to partly depict the vulnerability of cyclists, but also to celebrate body proudness.

The ride starts at Millennium Bridge at 4.15pm this Saturday (June 10) and follows a five-mile route, finishing at 5.30.

On Wednesday (June 7), the event organisers, John Cossham and Anna Semlyen, went to City of York councillors to request a 'cycling policy statement' to be read out on the day.

The Press has approached the City of York Council for comment.

They are asking the council for 20mph speed limits for arterial and village roads in and around York, plus a safe systems or Vision Zero policy to work towards eliminating traffic casualties, as has been implemented in London, and will be in Wales later this year.

The campaign group has said that a cyclist is killed or seriously injured every 34 days on 30mph roads in York

Anna Semlyen said: "As a still-limping since 1992 road victim, I ride for cyclist safety.

"My call is for City of York Labour group to agree and fund a Vision Zero policy. 43 York cyclists killed or seriously injured on 30mph roads is too many lives ruined. One every 34 days!

"To get more people on bikes, reduce traffic and pollution, please make 20mph the default for as many roads as possible. Evidence says there will be 20 to 40 per cent fewer built up road casualties."

John Cossham added: "York has some good cycling facilities like off-road paths and Advance Stop Lines, and some traffic lights allowing cyclists a few seconds priority to get through intersections first.

"But for the benefit of all road users, we need extensive slower speed limits and joined-up cycle lanes.

"The World Naked Bike Ride highlights cycling as a healthy, clean, climate friendly transport solution that needs more funding. It's fun, with lots of support from onlookers as we ride by."

According to research by the York Cycle Campaign, there was an upwards trend in cycling until the peak in 2014, which saw 40,000.

But there were 12,000 fewer cyclists by 2020.

Plus, the campaign group has found that in 2020 the number of recorded cycling collisions was 25 per cent higher than in 2009.

The Naked Bike Ride is free of charge with no need to book, and will be marshalled by North Yorkshire Police.