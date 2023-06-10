Richard Massey, 35, of Birdsall near Malton, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty at Hull Magistrates Court to drink driving in Pocklington and possession of cannabis. He was fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £180 statutory surcharge.

The other drivers appeared at York Magistrates Court.

Haris Sabic pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving on Jubilee Terrace on October 11, 2022. The 30-year-old man from Barnsbridge Grove, Barnsley, was made subject to a community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Alan Farrow, 61, of Canal Head, Pocklington, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while driving on Hull Road in York. He was also fined £146 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £58 statutory surcharge.

David Andrew Beard, 42, of Joseph Terry Grove, south York, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failure to provide a breath sample under a drink-driving law. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with six months’ alcohol dependency treatment and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.