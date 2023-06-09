The boost is thanks to the support from the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust (YHCT), the charity that help places of worship across the region remain open for all to appreciate.

One of the churches is St Wilfrid’s in Ripon which received £4,000 to ensure that restoration work of the three altars at eastern end of its nave and aisles can get underway.

Read next:

This impressive Grade II* listed church was built in 1862 and houses an original ornate reredos designed by Edward Pugin. Today, St Wilfrid’s is recognised as one of the finest Catholic parish churches in England.

The congregation and local community have rallied behind this much-loved church to help with the fundraising effort, taking part in an abseiling challenge and holding a concert and craft exhibition, among many other initiatives.

Barry Price from St Wilfrid’s said: “We were delighted to receive this grant from the YHCT. The church opened its doors over 160 years ago and continues to be a special place for all who visit. Preserving this Yorkshire jewel for future generations is a daunting task, but with the help and support from organisations like to the YHCT, and the fundraising efforts of the local community, we are able to undertake the much-needed restoration works.”

Tom Ramsden, chairman of the YHCT, said: “As well as being a place of worship, many of Yorkshire’s churches and chapels provide much needed support services to the local community. Many parishes face severe challenges in keeping their buildings open and in good repair, but thanks to the generosity of our friends and donors, we are delighted to be able to help preserve these wonderful historic buildings and help secure their future.”

In 2022 the YHCT were able to award £93,000 to 24 places of worship across Yorkshire. Grants continue to be available for urgent repairs, restoration and maintenance to churches of any Christian denomination, including feasibility studies to help churches develop longer term projects. Details of the other churches receiving funding can be found on the YHCT website here: https://www.yhct.org.uk/latest-grant-april/ As well as providing funding, the YHCT is keen to help places of worship showcase the history and heritage found inside their buildings. They are running Yorkshire Churches Day on Saturday 16 September, and hope as many churches as possible will throw open their doors to visitors, even if they have never stepped foot inside a church before, so they can see the variety, beauty, history and sheer wonder of Yorkshire’s churches, chapels and places of worship.

Check out the website www.yhct.org.uk to find out more about Yorkshire Churches Day and how you can support the work of the Trust.

The full list of churches receiving funding can be found here. https://www.yhct.org.uk/latest-grant-april/