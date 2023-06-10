A member of staff at the animal home said Daffy, Dahlia, Florian, Iris, Petal, Primrose and Yarrow were all badly emaciated when they were found.

"But they are now putting on weight nicely and are ready to start looking for loving new homes," the staff member said.

Staff at the centre described the puppies, who are just 10 weeks old, as 'very sweet'.

"At this stage the vets are unable to ascertain whether they will be left with any lasting issues due to their neglected past," the staff member said.

"They are all very resilient and are now looking to a future filled with lots of love and many adventures with their new family."

The puppies will need adopters who are at home most of the time because they are still very young.

"But they are hey are suitable to live with other dogs and children aged six years and over," the staff member said.

Daffy is a black male pup, Dahlia a tan female,, Florian a grey male, Iris a black female, Petal a blue brindle and white female, Primrose a tan female and Yarrow a brindle and white.

To find out more about the puppies, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.