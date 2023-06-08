The volunteer-run swimming club Selby Tiger Sharks, who swim at Selby Leisure Centre, have received a £1,000 donation after making an application for funding to Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme.

Simon Winship, commercial director for Persimmon Yorkshire, and Councillor Steve Shaw Wright recently visited the club to hand over a cheque for the money, which will be used to help fund the training of new coaches taken on by the club.

Read more:

The Tiger Sharks is an inclusive club open to swimmers aged 8 to 18 who want to participate in competitive swimming. Sessions run four days a week on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Parents are encouraged to register interest via the club’s official website.

Persimmon has donated over £1.5 million to charities, community groups and local organisations via its Community Champions scheme over the last two years. Donations of up to £6,000 are available to local community and charitable groups every quarter with applications received via the Community Champions website.

Cllr Steve Shaw Wright, Simon Winship, commercial director of Persimmon Yorkshire and members from Selby Tiger Sharks (Image: Persimmon)

Andrew Moore, club chairman at Selby Tiger Sharks said: “Selby Tiger Sharks is a local swimming club that provides the opportunity for training, fun and competitive swimming inclusive to all ages, genders and abilities, in the Selby area.

"Persimmon’s support is so gratefully received and will enable us to train two new swimming coaches for our club - without coaches, we have no swimming club!”

Cllr Shaw Wright said: “Selby Tiger Sharks are one of the successful sporting institutions in the local area, I am pleased to attend this presentation event.

“I know how much sports teams and clubs make a positive difference to young people’s lives, bringing structure, discipline, a healthy lifestyle and most of all fun. As a community we are thankful to the countless volunteers, coaches and family members who together provide such a wonderful organisation that is the Tiger Sharks.”

Mr Winship said: “We’re delighted to be able to support such a fantastic local community organisation in this way.

“Clubs such as Selby Tiger Sharks rely on the dedication and hard work of volunteers and parents who generously give up their weekends and often week-nights so that youngsters can participate in the hobbies and sports they love. “As an official partner of the British Olympic team, it was particularly enjoyable to hear how the club is helping train new coaches to support the next generation of swimmers here in Selby.

“We hope this donation goes some way in helping support the club so that it continues to go from strength to strength.”