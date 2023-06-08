City of York Council and York and Scarborough NHS Foundation Trust’s Early Talk for York programme has been shortlisted in the ‘Delivering Better Outcomes’ category at this year’s prestigious Municipal Journal Awards.

The programme, which was rolled out across the city last year following a successful pilot in the west of York, aims to improve the communication and language outcomes for children aged 0 – 5 years.

The programme also aims to tackle inequalities between disadvantaged children and their peers, which can affect other areas of a child’s education.

The programme focusses on providing specific language support training for staff in schools and early years settings, routinely assessing children to identify any speech or language problems, and working closely with specialist speech and language therapists.

Cllr Bob Webb, the council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “We’re already seeing the positive impact of the Early Talk for York programme on children’s development, with outcomes for disadvantaged children in York bucking the national trend of declining speech, language and communication attainment post covid.”

For more information on the Early Talk for York programme visit www.york.gov.uk/EarlyTalkForYork