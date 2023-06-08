The article by Sara Robin regarding the purchase of an electric bike (The Press, June 6) failed to point out the additional dangers of speed to elderly people .
Without the reflexes and reactions to process the challenges of modern traffic flow, particularly with speeds reaching 15mph, electric cycles aren’t for everyone.
With the potential for an accident every time people venture out, surely it’s time helmets were made compulsory for all road users, including cyclists, disability scooters, and e-scooter riders.
The wearing of helmets on scooters and motor cycles was initially resisted, but how many people’s lives have been saved since the introduction in 1973?
There should also possibly be a registration number to make people recognisable and to make them accountable for their actions.
DM Deamer, Monkgate, York
