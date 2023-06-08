York’s Liberal Democrats have announced their Shadow Executive team.
Led by leader, Cllr Nigel Ayre, the main opposition group, has 19 councillors, compared City of York Council’s newly elected 21-member Labour administration.
The city council also has 3 Conservatives and one Independent.
Cllr Ayre said: “We have an excellent blend of experience as ward councillors, executive members and in our professional lives. Working together we will bring this strong combination of skills, knowledge, and commitment to York, its local communities and residents.”
“Working with all parties on the Council, residents, and other stakeholders, we will champion the needs of residents and ensure the new administration deliver their election promises”
The Shadow Executive Members are:
Shadow Executive Member for Policy, Strategy and Partnerships – Cllr Nigel Ayre
- Shadow Executive Member for Economy and Transport – Cllr Ashley Mason and Cllr Stephen Fenton
- Shadow Executive Member for Finance, Performance, Major Projects and Equality - Cllr Nigel Ayre and Cllr Paul Healey
- Shadow Executive Member for Housing, Planning and Safer Communities – Cllr Darryl Smalley
- Shadow Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education – Cllr Andrew Waller
- Shadow Executive Member for Health, Wellbeing and Adult Social Care – Cllr Carol Runciman
- Shadow Executive Member for Environment and Climate Change – Cllr Paula Widdowson
