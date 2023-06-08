Of course Johnson was Prime Minister at the time and probably thought the enquiry would not report till he was out of office, while Sunak and his ill-fated ‘eat out to help out’ resulted in a tragic rise in Covid deaths.

Not surprising that Sunak wants to restrict the enquiry’s scope while Johnson says he will provide all he has. Of course his truth telling record is abysmal so we will not hold our breath.

What an unedifying spectacle, to see two Prime Ministers who loathe each other at daggers drawn while the thousands upon thousands who lost loved ones want answers as to want went wrong. Remember the UK had the highest number of Covid deaths in Europe and the sixth worldwide.

John D Brian, Moorfield Way, Wilberfoss