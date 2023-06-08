North Yorkshire Police received a report of damage to the fence in a Skelton layby on May 9.

The fence was erected as part of an initiative funded by the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire in October 2022.

North Yorkshire Police say no arrests have been made in relation to the damage and enquiries are ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information that could assist the investigation are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. It is listed as Incident number 12230082587.

Both the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) for North Yorkshire and Skelton Parish Council declined to comment.

The layby on the A19 at Skelton, just beyond the city's outer ring road, had become a magnet for cruising for sex, or cruising - people wanting anonymous sex and going into nearby woods and there were reported issues with doggers, people wanting to watch others having sex in public.

The PFCC’s Community Fund paid £13,000 for a 115m long metal fence that's nearly two metres tall and separated the layby from the trees beyond.