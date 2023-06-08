Cyclists from one of York’s twin towns, Münster, Germany, will soon arrive by bike to see their friends.
Last year a team cycled from York to Münster, to look at the cycling provision there, and are now repaying hospitality to the friends they made.
The cyclists aim to be at Millennium Bridge tomorrow (Friday June 9), with an ETA early afternoon.
They will be welcomed by their hosts and by York Münster Twinning Association, for a full weekend exploring the city.
Their trip coincides with York Musical Society singing alongside their partner choir from Münster, on Saturday June 10 in York Minster, marking 30 years of friendship.
Further details of the cycle ride can be found at: https://york-muenster.weebly.com/cycling.html
For the combined choirs’ concert, go to: https://yorkminster.org/whats-on/event/vaughan-williams-a-sea-symphony/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel