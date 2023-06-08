Last year a team cycled from York to Münster, to look at the cycling provision there, and are now repaying hospitality to the friends they made.

The cyclists aim to be at Millennium Bridge tomorrow (Friday June 9), with an ETA early afternoon.

They will be welcomed by their hosts and by York Münster Twinning Association, for a full weekend exploring the city.

Their trip coincides with York Musical Society singing alongside their partner choir from Münster, on Saturday June 10 in York Minster, marking 30 years of friendship.

Further details of the cycle ride can be found at: https://york-muenster.weebly.com/cycling.html

For the combined choirs’ concert, go to: https://yorkminster.org/whats-on/event/vaughan-williams-a-sea-symphony/