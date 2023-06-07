POLICE have tonight put out an urgent appeal for help to find a missing woman.
Humberside Police want help to find missing 28-year-old Rebecca from Beverley.
She was last seen at 8.40am yesterday (June 6 and) is described as 5'3 Slim with shoulder length dark Brown hair, last seen wearing an Orange dress.
If you have seen her please call 101 quoting log 160 of 07/06.
