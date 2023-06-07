North Yorkshire Police say it happened at the Slug and Lettuce on Swinegate at around 11pm on April 8, into the early hours of the following day.

A police spokesman said: "It involved a man suspect approaching the victim, a man in his early 20s, at the bar.

"The victim was taken to hospital, after deteriorating quickly after coming into contact with the suspect.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email Kieron.Tufft@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Kieron Tufft.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230063013 when passing on information.