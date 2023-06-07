The UK Health Security Agency and Met Office have issued the year's first heat health alert from 9am on Friday, June 9, until Monday morning.

Six regions of England are expected to be hotter than Marbella, Ibiza, and Tenerife.

Cloud, rain, and thunderstorms are also expected to sweep in, with the nights becoming humid with a "warm plume of air", according to the Met Office.

York weather forecast (Image: Met Office)

York is not one of the regions subject to the heat warning, but temperatures are still expected to rise this weekend, according to forecasters at the Met Office.

Read Next:

Here is the week's weather forecast in full:

Thursday, June 8:

Tomorrow will be warmer than it has been today. Despite the morning starting off largely cloudy, the afternoon will see prolonged periods of sunshine. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Friday, June 9:

Similarly to Thursday, Friday is predicted to be cloudy initially, but the cloud will retreat to allow for sunshine again during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Saturday, June 10:

It will be warmier and sunnier, but perhaps breezy. It will change to partly cloudy by night time. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Sunday, June 11:

It will largely be sunny but there is a chance of showers, and potentially heavy rain and thunder. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Monday, June 12:

The week is likely to start on a fairly cloudy but warm and humid note, with a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Maximum temperature 23 °C.