They say allowing green belt to be used for housing would 'open the door' to developers - and risk shifting new development from brownfield to greenfield land.

The council's new Labour executive member for housing, Michael Pavlovic, said earlier this week that people were being 'priced out of the city'.

He accepted there was 'no appetite' from politicians or the public for building on green belt land, but told The Press: "We are going to have to build on the green belt because there are not enough brownfield sites in a place like York unless people want massive tower blocks built on them. We don’t want 20, 30, 40-floor tower blocks."

But Liberal Democrat councillors - who until the May elections were in control of the council - say the draft local plan which they piloted through already identifies enough land for the city's housing need up until 2033.

They say the draft plan - which is now being considered by government planning inspectors following a final round of public consultations earlier this year - also provides further development land to 2038 to establish a 'permanent' green belt boundary enduring for at least 20 years.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, the Lib Dems housing spokesperson, said: "There is no need for additional housing land beyond that already allocated in the local plan.

"Labour seem to be opening the door to developers to submit yet more speculative applications on green belt land that will only increase pressure on already overloaded GPs, dentists, schools and roads and risk shifting development from brownfield to greenfield sites - with the associated environmental damage this would cause.

"If Labour believe that not enough land is allocated then they need to come clean about where they propose to allocate additional housing.

"It’s becoming increasingly clear that Labour say one thing at election time and a completely different thing when in power.”

Councillor Keith Orrell, the Lib Dem councillor for Huntington and New Earswick, added: "These comments by Labour are deeply unhelpful when, in just a few weeks, the Government is expected to make its much-delayed decision on the application for 300 houses off New Lane, in Huntington.

"This is an unallocated green belt site which is unsuitable for housing, but Labour's comments risk being seen as a green light to the Government to approve the development - despite strong opposition from local residents."

Cllr Chris Steward, leader of the Conservative group on the council, said the Lib Dems had 'happily...given the OK to green belt developments in York in recent years' when they were in power.

But he agreed that there should be no need to build on land not identified for development in the draft local plan.

"Beyond the land identified in the local plan we would hope that all development can be brownfield," he said.