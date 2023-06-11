One shows a group of pregnant women taking a trip in an ambulance from Fulford Maternity Hospital to the new maternity unit at York District Hospital.

It is dated December 5, 1983 - the new hospital at Wigginton Road had been opened for several years by that point. Construction took place between 1971 and 1976 and it was officially opened by Princess Alexandra in 1977.

Are you in this photo - or do you recognise anyone?

In one of our other photos from that day we meet Marilyn McKnight of Strensall, cuddling her son Kevin Alexander McKnight - the first arrival at York District Hospital's new maternity unit.

We are also sharing today some other photos of York Hospital.

One shows nurses representing all the York hospitals at the switching on of the York Station Christmas Tree, also trying their hand at the throw-a-penny game in 1976.

Another shows the York Hospital badminton team in 1978.

