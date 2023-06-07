This Saturday, Spark will host a special York Gin Tasting Experience - complete with the Viti Vini Bibi cocktail made with York Gin Roman Fruit.

Experts from award-winning York Gin will be giving a tasting masterclass at the venue.

They’re also promising a fascinating and fun history of gin’s legends, myths - and even facts.

As well as the Roman cocktail, guests will be treated to tasters of the York Gin range and two full G&Ts.

Ryan Kiernan Sparks Events Coordinator said: “We are thrilled to work with York Gin on an events basis, we already serve their incredible gin so why not make an event out of it especially on World Gin Day! We can't wait to see how this partnership develops in the future.’

Boho Mixologists at Spark added: “Viti Vini Bibi has been carefully crafted by our inhouse mixologists, putting York Gin Roman Fruit at the forefront.”

York Gin boss, Emma Godivala says people enjoy the tasting events, learning how to really appreciate the different flavours. She hopes to do more events at Spark in the future.

Tickets for the 6.30-8.30pm in Work Space cost £35 and are available from:

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/yorkgin/931353