The highly-rated Masala Craft in King Street closed late last year, blaming rising costs.

The venue was replaced by the Corner House Grill, which relocated from 9 Walmgate.

Corner Grill House restaurant in York opens in King Street

Now, Masala Craft is to open later this summer at 72 Walmgate, which until recently contained Penny’s Bespoke Foodhouse.

Penny’s, a family-owned business closed in March, so its owner could enjoy ‘new adventures.’

Penny's Bespoke Foodhouse in Walmgate closes

Workmen are busily preparing the now-empty premises, which Masala Craft’s owner Arving Mamgain expects will take 4-8 weeks.

“We are just waiting for the gas,” he told the Press.

Masala Craft has also applied for a Premises Licence to City of York Council.

The application says the restaurantr plans to open from 10am to 10pm daily.

City of York Council says people have until June 29 to make representations.

Oishii Izakaya opens doors at 58 Walmgate

Arvind says he sought a smaller venue in Walmgate to save money.

His new restaurant will be the same concept as the previous restaurant, with Indian street food. This means smaller plates, which can be shared, rather than a traditional Indian meal of courses and large portions.

Arvind says he left King Street due to rising costs, adding Indian food “is only an evening food.”

York: Walmgate Noodle Lane restaurant is now open

“A small venue will save money and we can still cover rising costs,” he said.

Indian-born Arvind will be the chef, saying this will help him ensure the best quality.

He has been a chef since 1995 and has worked on cruise liners and for “lots of restaurants”, plus hotels such as ICH and Novotel, plus the Harvester chain.

Arvind has lived in York 14 years and opened his first restaurant seven years ago.

'Pastries by day, pizza by night' - York's newest cafe opens for business

His new restaurant adds to an ever-changing dining scene on Walmgate.

Last week, Oishii Izakaya opened at 58 Walmgate, as previously reported.

In January, the Wright Place café opened at 19 Walmgate.

And last autumn Noodle Lane opened at 74 Walmgate.