The work on the Rawcliffe Ings Bridge over the River Ouse and Millfield Railway Bridge over the East Coast Main Line has come under fire as traffic continues to build up in the area, with tail backs reaching the A59.

The work from City of York Council started on May 29 and is expected, weather permitting, to end around July 3.

One reader, who said they live in the Clifton Moor area of York, said that the roadworks are "creating a nightmare" for them to leave their home at any time past 3.30pm.

Another said it is an "absolute pain in the bum" as it meant it took them more than two hours to get to Monks Cross.

It has been spotted on social media that it took one reader 20 minutes to complete a trip to the Vue Cinema, which normally takes them around two minutes.

"There really is no hope for the human race," they added.

It has been suggested that the traffic is due to "incredibly bad planning" - and one reader said the responsibility lies with the council's highways department.

"In isolation the work may not have been so bad, but there is work taking place on several of the main routes into and out of York," a reader said.

Although the majority of readers have hit out at the traffic and bridge work, some have chosen to defend it.

One reader said: "Can someone say when would be a better time? Maintenance work has to be done at some point regardless of whether it inconveniences people.

"I get inconvenienced every time I go to Hull or Manchester due to roadworks and bridge maintenance, it's best to just chill and accept that it's part of driving."

The council is urging residents and visitors are urged to plan ahead in advance, which could help to reduce time spent in traffic.

With an aim of easing traffic - and in order to carry out the work safely - the scheme has been split into four phases so that the single lane closure will only be in place on shorter sections of the carriageway at a time.

The refurbishment costing around £200,000, funded by the annual structures allocated highways budget, includes resurfacing sections of the bridge and drainage replacement.

For more information about current roadworks in York, or to get alerts on roadworks happening in each area, visit the City of York Council website or social media pages such as Twitter and Facebook.