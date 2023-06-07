Telecommunications company Arqiva, which owns and operates the mast, has confirmed that the additional antenna supporting HD services from the new 300-metre mast went live on June 4.

They said this additional antenna means services have returned to anyone who may have lost them since the new mast went live on May 22.

For those experiencing problems, the company said a re-tune will not disrupt services.

Instructions on how to do this can be found at https://www.bilsdalemast.co.uk/help-centre/retune-instructions/

Read next:

This latest go-live means that almost all TV services that were present on the old Bilsdale mast have now been restored.

As a result, the Project Restore helpline will close on July 7, so anyone still experiencing issues with their TV services relating to the Bilsdale mast is asked to call 08001214828 before that date.

A spokesperson for Arqiva said that local TV will return in due course as well as radio, and that the firm will issue updates on each of these services nearer the time.

The previous mast unexpectedly burst into flames on August 10, 2021, leaving hundreds of thousands without TV or radio signals.