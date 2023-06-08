We wish them a warm welcome to the world - and give thanks to their proud parents for sharing their photos with us.

We publish new baby photos in The Press and online - for free. And if you would like to have your baby featured please send us their photo via this online link: www.thepress.co.uk/newbabies

Time to meet this week's babies....

Mabel Winnie Sykes-Waller

Mabel

Baby's date of birth?

13/05/2023

Baby's weight?

6lb 15oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Casey Brett and Chris Sykes-Waller

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

South Bank

Anything unusual about the birth?

Arrived at the hospital unsure if I was even in labour - turns out I was 8cm and less than an hour later she was born!! No pain relief as my student midwife really helped me breathe through it and I had such a wonderful experience!

---

Mason James Mitchell

Mason

Baby's date of birth?

19/05/2023

Baby's weight?

9lb

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Sophie Scott and Tyler Mitchell

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Clifton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Emergency C-section after 15 hours labour

---

Jae-Willow Shaw

Jae-Willow

Baby's date of birth?

13th May

Baby's weight?

7lb 2oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Eleni Shaw

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Foxwood

Anything unusual about the birth?

Induced at 38 weeks

