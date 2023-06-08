IT'S sleeping time for these gorgeous new babies of York.
We wish them a warm welcome to the world - and give thanks to their proud parents for sharing their photos with us.
Time to meet this week's babies....
Mabel Winnie Sykes-Waller
Baby's date of birth?
13/05/2023
Baby's weight?
6lb 15oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Casey Brett and Chris Sykes-Waller
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
South Bank
Anything unusual about the birth?
Arrived at the hospital unsure if I was even in labour - turns out I was 8cm and less than an hour later she was born!! No pain relief as my student midwife really helped me breathe through it and I had such a wonderful experience!
---
Mason James Mitchell
Baby's date of birth?
19/05/2023
Baby's weight?
9lb
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Sophie Scott and Tyler Mitchell
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Clifton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Emergency C-section after 15 hours labour
---
Jae-Willow Shaw
Baby's date of birth?
13th May
Baby's weight?
7lb 2oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Eleni Shaw
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Foxwood
Anything unusual about the birth?
Induced at 38 weeks
