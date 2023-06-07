David Wesling, 48, from Littlethorpe Lane in Littlethorpe, near Ripon, has been found guilty of attempting to engage a 13-year-old girl in sexual communications - for which he has been jailed for 32 months.

Wesling's behaviour was identified after he engaged with a child profile on Snapchat.

The defendant has pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, facilitating the offence of sexual activity in the presence of a child, causing them to watch a sexual act and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Police officers said the incidents occurred between April 27 and May 16 this year.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kerri Jones, of North Yorkshire Police’s Online Child Abuse Team, said: “This is not the first time that Wesling has attempted to have sexual communications with a child. He is already a convicted ‘Registered Sex Offender’, after being found guilty of similar offences in 2019 when he was jailed for 12 months and issued with a ‘Sexual Harm Prevention Order’.

“Wesling has shown blatant disregard for the law and his conditions by committing similar offences again.”

To report or seek help at about online sexual abuse, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.