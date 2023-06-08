From this Saturday, you’ll have the chance to have your say.

An exhibition showcasing all 26 of the entries for this year’s York Design Awards opens then at York Explore Library in Library Square.

And York people are being asked to vote for which they think is the best.

The entries this year include Scarborough Bridge, the York Minster Refectory, Roomzzz Aparthotel, Haxby and Wigginton's new library, the Ashfield Estate sports pavilion and pitches, the Anne Lister and David Kato Student Accommodation at the University of York, plus smaller schemes such as private homes.

Four leading architects who make up the Design Awards’ independent panel of judges have already visited each of the entries to choose their winners in a range of categories.

Those winners will be revealed at the awards evening at the Guildhall on July 3. But it’s a tradition of the York Design Awards that each year the city’s people also get to vote for their favourite. The entry which attracts the most votes will then receive the People’s Choice Award.

There’s also a separate vote for the Young People’s Award, voted for by those under 18.

The exhibition at York Explore runs from this Saturday until June 18. There will be voting slips and ballot boxes to allow visitors to make their choice.

This year marks the 15th York Design Awards. They were set up to ‘encourage and promote excellence in design and conservation, striving for the highest standards which will delight present and future generations’.

Ann Reid, Chair of the York Design Awards committee, said: “This year the standard is as high as ever with some stunning residential properties, public buildings and creative commercial developments.

“We hope that local people will take time out to visit the exhibition and cast their votes for the properties that inspire them the most.”

This year’s judges were Andy Davey from Simpson & Brown architects, sustainability architect Professor Brian Edwards from the University of Edinburgh, former conservation architect for City of York Council Janine Riley and Nicky Watson, a Director of award-winning JDDK Architects in Newcastle.

They have chosen winners across a range of categories, including best commercial or community scheme, best house, best development and best public or open space project.

The awards programme operates with the support of sponsors who have strong links with the city, including Shepherd Group and Portakabin, O’Neill Associates, LEDA, York Architectural Association, York Civic Trust, York Conservation Trust, City of York Council, Partners PR, United By Design, Ravage Productions, Crombie Wilkinson, Fulprint, York Explore, York Press, The University of York, and The Churchill Hotel.