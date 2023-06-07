THERE'S been a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.
All traffic is currently being temporarily held and stationary on the A1(M) Northbound at junction 44 for the A64 York and Tadcaster after a crash.
The traffic has been stopped since about 1pm while the vehicle is recovered.
More to follow.
