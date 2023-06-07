Staff at the radio station walked out this morning and are due to return to work on Friday.

A picket line has been outside the station since around 7am.

The strikes follow industrial action by journalists in March.

Richard Edwards, secretary of the National Union of Journalists for Leeds and West Yorkshire which represents York, told The Press that union members believe the planned cuts will be “absolutely devastating” for local radio and the communities it serves.

“If these (cuts) go through as the BBC want them to there’ll be no dedicated local programme after 2pm on weekdays and weekends at all,” he said. “We believe that will be an absolutely disastrous decision by the BBC and we’re determined to resist it.”

No programmes have been broadcast out of BBC Radio York today and the plan is for this to continue tomorrow.

Instead, a national sustaining service has been in place at all BBC local radio stations affected by the strikes.

Richard said there has been “really good solidarity at BBC Radio York”, which has been repeated at stations across England.

He explained how the strike in York has been supported by other unions, including the Fire Brigade Union, and the station’s listeners.

Richard added that further support has come from local politicians, with 26 Yorkshire MPs writing to the BBC’s director general yesterday to raise their concerns over the proposed cuts.

On the decision to strike, Richard said: “We’re gutted about it because we love our jobs. We’re so passionate about what we do.

“You’re never going to be a millionaire working in local news. We don’t do it for the money.”

He added: “We don’t want to be out, we want to be doing our jobs, we want to be serving our communities, we want to be doing what we love – but we need to make this stand.”

On the BBC’s proposed plans for local news to focus on digital content, Richard said: “We absolutely have no problem with that, we’re fully supportive of it.

“The points we’re making is that they’re going about it completely the wrong way.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We understand this is a difficult period of change for many colleagues and we will continue to support everyone affected by the plans to strengthen our local online services across news and audio.

“Our goal is to deliver a local service across TV, radio and online that offers more value to more people in more local communities.

“While the plans do impact on individual roles, we are maintaining our overall investment in local services and expect our overall level of editorial staffing across England to remain unchanged.”