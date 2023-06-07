Ian Doyle has joined the award-winning Grays Court and The Bow Room as Head Chef.

The 35-year-old replaces Adam Jackson, who joined in 2021 but has just moved to the Rattle Owl restaurant in Micklegate.

The Irishman was previously head chef at The House at Cliff Hotel in Waterford, Ireland, where he was awarded a Michelin Star in 2021 ands retaining it last year.

Ian has been a chef for 18 years. Born in Carlow in south-east Ireland, he trained at the Waterford Institute of Technology, before working in the Michelin-starred Mint in Dublin.

Next was three years in Toronto, Canada, followed by another stint at Fade Street Social in Dublin and then two years at the world-renowned Noma restaurant in Copehagen and five years in Sweden, including four years as Head Chef at the two-Michelin Star Oaxen Krog in Stockholm.

After two years back in Waterford, Ian came to Yorkshire to be with a former girlfriend, who came from Carlton Husthwaite, between York and Thirsk.

While getting to know the area, he undertook training and agency work here and in Ireland before joining Grays Court.

Ian said: “Grays Court is an Independent hotel with a maximum of 30 guests. It has a big emphasis on looking after guests while other hotels care more about making money. Staff are looked after. It’s more a family-orientated independent business.”

He added: “The exclusive nature and outstanding reputation of the business provide me with the perfect springboard to establish myself in England and Yorkshire.”

A cornerstone of Ian’s culinary philosophy is using foraged ingredients which he has found in abundance throughout the county. These include wild garlic and pineapple weed in Yorkshire’s forests and woods and seaweed from the coast.

Since joining Grays Court 6 weeks ago has been learning about the hotel and working with its head gardener planning produce for the edible garden and developing and testing dishes for his forthcoming tasting menu.

Ian plans to use more smaller and independent farms and other suppliers as he tries to offer something more unique. He will also work with gardener on seeing what can be grown within the hotel grounds.

His signature dish is a scallops offering, which starts on Friday, and he has developed a ‘Walled York Salad’ using the most local of ingredients.

He also plans a bigger emphasis on sustainable seafood, with lots of mussels.

Grays Court proprietor Helen Heraty said of Ian: “His reputation speaks for itself, and we are confident that he and his team will be able to enhance our reputation as the best place in York to eat, drink and sleep. We are all very excited about Ian’s creativity, professionalism and skill and we are looking forward to what lies ahead.”