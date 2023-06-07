As The Press reported at the time, police in Craven issued an urgent missing person appeal to help find Daniel Skelton on Monday (June 5).

At the time concerns were growing for the safety of the 33-year-old from Crosshills, as there had been no confirmed sightings or contact from him for ten days.

But now a force spokesman says Daniel has been located safe and well.

He said: "Thank you to all who shared the appeal for information."