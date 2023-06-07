York Theatre Royal has announced the appointment of Paul Crewes as their new chief executive.

Paul has a wealth of experience in the world of theatre and the Arts, as chief executive, producer and artistic advisor, working with a range of theatre and arts organisations throughout the UK and in the United States – including his recent role as artistic director of The Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Crewes said: “I am thrilled to be joining the team at York Theatre Royal. The theatre has done great work over the years, both on stage and around the city.

"We will continue to build on that work, supporting great artists and practitioners as well as attracting and growing new audiences. I look forward to getting started in October."

Paul spent the first 15 years of his career working in producing theatres including Bristol Old Vic, culminating as a production manager with companies as varied as Pained Plough, London Contemporary Dance Theatre and from 1995-2001, Plymouth Theatre Royal.

Paul Crewes will start his role in York in October (Image: Supplied)

During this time, he also worked for three years as director of technical training at RADA. In 2001-2004 Paul joined West Yorkshire Playhouse, now Leeds Playhouse, as producer.

Other work includes producing the UK tour of 'Doorman' for his own company in 2005, associate producer for the Lowry, producer for Phoenix Dance Theatre Company and working for Metal with Jude Kelly.

From 2015 to 2021, Paul was artistic director of The Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Los Angeles. The Wallis produces and presents local, national and international work across theatre, dance, music and film.

Paul was a trustee of Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse from 2008-2015 - and was a member of the steering committee for the Stirling prize winning Everyman Theatre.

The chair of York Citizens’ Theatre Trust’s Board of Trustees, Ann Green CBE said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Paul to York Theatre Royal. Paul has a huge breadth and depth of knowledge and experience and a passion for the positive role theatre can play in community life.

"Building on all the fantastic work the team have created in recent years, we are all excited to be embarking on a new, fresh and confident chapter in the life of York Theatre Royal together.”

Paul will take on the role of chief executive at York Theatre Royal from mid-October.

The theatre has welcomed and entertained the people of York and beyond by offering a rich and diverse programme of creative activity for over 275 years.