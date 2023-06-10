It is the time to get outside and go exploring, whether around York or further afield.

We hope these photos from our Press Camera Club may give you some inspiration for your day out.

Members are posting photos this month on the theme 'Out and About'.

Matt Lightfoot didn't stray too far from home, just a short walk by York's magnificent riverside to capture this outstanding photo of a kaleidoscopic cloudscape at the Millennium Bridge.

Carys Tew took to two wheels and jumped off her bike to take this photo of cows at Clifton Ings.

River Nidd at Knaresborough by Garry Hornby (Image: Garry Hornby)

Heather Storr caught her son in this incredible action shot at the Rowntree's skate park.

Stuart Calder headed over to Scarborough to photograph a real summer tradition - donkeys on Scarborough beach.

Michelle Sorrell sent us a photo of her favourite place - Buttertubs Pass, while Katie Swift shared her most-loved spot: a moody black and white shot of Castle Howard.

Finally, Garry Hornby headed to Knaresborough for this picture-postcard image of people enjoying the river Nidd.

We hope these give you some inspiration for a day out this summer!

