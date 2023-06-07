THIEVES have struck at a house in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the moped pictured below was stolen from a driveway on Millfield Lane in York, overnight between June 4 and 5.
A police spokesman said: "If you see it, know where it is, or are offered it for sale, please contact North Yorkshire Police.
"Email nicholas.ham@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicholas Ham. Please quote reference number 12230101800."
