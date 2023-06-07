Lollipop is a charity which offers free social activities for children and young people aged 0 to 25 in York and North Yorkshire who have any degree of deafness, and children of deaf adults.

It aims to help the children and young people to build confidence, self esteem, and to promote a sense of belonging and friendship.

Lollipop members Hannah Wray and Phoebe Rankin, Year 7 pupils at Archbishop Holgate's School, have recently set themselves a big fundraising challenge to learn 250 British Sign Language signs in two weeks.

They have already completed their goal and have raised £785 so far.

They had previously raised money for the charity at school by selling ice lollies and having a bake sale with the help of their teacher, Miss Rose.

But the girls decided to set themselves this challenge to help raise deaf awareness outside of school, and as a surprise for their teacher.

The girls explained: "Miss Rose was the inspiration behind it. The money we raised with her was incredible, but we wanted to do something too that didn't involve school.

"Lollipop is a charity that has been involved with our entire lives and is close to our hearts. It helps deaf children to enjoy a fun day out outside of our comfort zones."

Becky Copley, Lollipop's fundraising officer, said: "We are excited and proud that Hannah and Phoebe have thought to do something like this for Lollipop.

"We love it when our members take on challenges and show us what amazing ideas and initiative they have!

"Well done and a massive thank you to Phoebe and Hannah, your efforts mean a lot to everyone at Lollipop!"

Click here to visit Phoebe and Hannah’s fundraising page.

If you would like further information on the charity, please contact Lollipop at admin@lollipopyork.org.uk or visit the website www.lollipopyork.org.uk.