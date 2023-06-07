Saint Catherine’s is asking walkers to take on Scarborough Three Peaks challenge this June. The challenge – a 12-mile walk - returns for its second year on Sunday June 25.

Participants will start at Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough and trek on a route passing Scarborough Castle, Oliver’s Mount and Jacob’s Mount and back to the hospice – with the event taking around six hours to complete.

Tom Thornton, communications and marketing at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We can’t wait to be doing The Scarborough Three Peaks again with our supporters. The route is beautiful, you really do get to see the best of Scarborough on the day.

The challenge returns on June 25 (Image: Supplied)

“The event was a huge success last year raising over £11,500 for patient care and we hope that people come together again to smash that total."

To sign up, visit the Saint Catherine's website.