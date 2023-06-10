The athletes from the Vale of York Athletic Community (VOYAC) group were competing at the third West Yorkshire Track and Field Evening League event.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Congratulations to everyone involved, including the coaches, supporters and volunteers who made this event a huge success. You all played a vital role in our triumph.

"Let's give a big round of applause to all the athletes who competed and with the short sprints as a main event in each age group last night.

"Not only did our team bring home some well-deserved victories, but they also shattered several club records.

Amelia Griffiths set the 100-metres VOYAC under 17 girls record time.

"We couldn't be prouder of our Vale of York Athletic Community. Keep shining bright and inspiring others with your incredible achievements," the spokesperson added.