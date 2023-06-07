Readers have been reporting sightings of foxes across the city in recent months.

But this photo really captures how foxes are living amongst us now.

It shows a fox walking down Coney Street - early in the morning.

It was taken by Jack Liddle of Press Camera Club and posted on our club's Facebook page.

Five weeks ago, we reported how a family of foxes had set up home in the shadow of an historic monument in the heart of York.

The vixen and her six cubs have been spotted outside their den close to the Bar Walls by keen amateur photographer, Sebastian Robson.

The 30-year-old who is half German and half British spotted the group close to his own home.

In recent years more and more people have had the thrill of spotting urban foxes in York, but Yorkshire Wildlife Trust say they have probably been present in our cities in very small numbers for some time, and there are even reports of foxes living in Victorian London.

A trust spokesperson said they think it’s a common myth that foxes are increasing and that, for most cities, maximum densities were reached a long time ago - most urban fox populations regulate their own numbers, by limiting the number of cubs they produce each year.

They said people were more likely to spot foxes at dawn or dusk when they were usually more active.

Fox in Coney Street by Jack Liddle

"They spend their days in a sheltered, secluded spot either above or below ground. Here in York, we have lots of railway, waterway and disused railway routes for them to move about on, and they seem to make the most of these networks.”

