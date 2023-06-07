THE headlines about the attack on a Ukrainian dam reminded me of our WW2 past.
I have a remnant of a Barnes Wallis bomb dropped in 1943 that breached the Mohne and Eder dams. It haunts me, reminding me of mankind's madness.
Yet the Ukrainians deserve their victory against Putin's Russian invasion. We must continue to support them.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
