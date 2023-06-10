Eleven boarding pupils at Terrington Hall Pre School, aged between 7 and 13, each ran 26.2 miles and swam 3,800 metres during May.

They completed most of the 'IronMay' challenge after school but also encouraged each other towards their targets over half term.

Headmaster Simon Kibler said: “We are very proud of the efforts of our children, some of whom pushed themselves far beyond their comfort zones to make this magnificent effort for such a good cause.

"I'm particularly impressed by the way the children supported and encouraged each other throughout.

The pupils taking on the challenge during May (Image: Supplied)

"Thanks also to Lyn Fenby for coordinating the children’s runs and swims. It was an amazing achievement.”

Cancer Research UK’s IronMay campaign challenged supporters to raise money by completing a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run in the month of May. Terrington Hall pupils took on the swimming and running sections, sponsored by friends and family.