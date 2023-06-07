It’s unfortunate, but not surprising, that the costs of York Minster’s planned Centre of Excellence have shot heavenwards. It’s unlikely that’s the end of it.

Big projects generally seem to have their prices ratcheted up as time goes by. It will be the same with the Minster.

Perhaps the team behind this ambitious Minster scheme should have (a) thought of a number; (b) prayed about it; (c) doubled it; (d) kept on counting.

I hope time will show that the costs of the so-called refectory and the Centre of Excellence were well worth it.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York