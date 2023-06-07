YOUR page 4 headline for the Press on June 6 reads: Appeal as Minster project tops £9million’.
It’s unfortunate, but not surprising, that the costs of York Minster’s planned Centre of Excellence have shot heavenwards. It’s unlikely that’s the end of it.
Big projects generally seem to have their prices ratcheted up as time goes by. It will be the same with the Minster.
Perhaps the team behind this ambitious Minster scheme should have (a) thought of a number; (b) prayed about it; (c) doubled it; (d) kept on counting.
I hope time will show that the costs of the so-called refectory and the Centre of Excellence were well worth it.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel