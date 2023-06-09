Dominus Strength and Conditioning, based in Clifton Moor, will host the BNSF Britain's Strongest Man and Woman on July 8 and 9.

In total, 92 competitors have qualified through competitions across England, Scotland and Wales and they will take on seven different events across two days to see who will reign supreme.

Not only is Dominus hosting the competition but there are four competitors who have qualified from within the gym.

One qualifier is Rich Taylor, head coach and co-owner of Dominus Strength and Conditioning. This is the second time Rich has qualified for the competition - last year making it through to WHEA World's Strongest Natural Man, where he placed sixth.

Frankii Newbery, Sally Lancaster and Hannah Whitehead (Image: Supplied)

Frankii Newbery, Hannah Whitehead and Sally Lancaster have also qualified to compete and shall be joining Rich through the feat of strength across the weekend.