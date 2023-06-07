I would like to thank Acomb Sports Club on behalf of 2,500 people (young and old) for putting on the Mothership Festival. It was fantastic, and all for a good cause.
We have such wonderful musical talent in our city, it was great to hear and sing along with them.
Sue Stewart, Huntington, York
