It is a matter for courts to decide whether or not participants exposing their genitals had an ‘intention’ to cause offence. Otherwise every pervert in the country could just strip off at any inappropriate time and place and face no consequences simply by saying he or she did not mean to upset anyone.

Moreover, there is a separate common law offence of outraging public decency which is when someone does something lewd, obscene or disgusting in the presence of at least two members of the public.

Riding through the city with genitalia exposed is something which many members of the public would regard as outrageous, whether or not the police are facilitating such deplorable behaviour.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York