A MAN has been arrested following reports of a sexual assault in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were contacted at around 6am today (June 7) with a report of a sexual assault which had taken place in Duncombe Place near York Minster.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers have attended the scene and a cordon has been set up.
"A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody."
