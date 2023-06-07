A MAN has been arrested following reports of a sexual assault in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were contacted at around 6am today (June 7) with a report of a sexual assault which had taken place in Duncombe Place near York Minster.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers have attended the scene and a cordon has been set up.

"A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody."

