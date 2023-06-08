Danil Denysenko, age 7, originally from Kiev, fled the war with his mum, leaving behind his home, his father and his friends.

The Riverside School pupil, who arrived in North Yorkshire last year, has been awarded the Purple Heart Award by his fellow students and teachers in recognition of his resilience and determination.

At the time of leaving Ukraine, Danil was unable to speak the language. But in the last year he has become almost fluent in English, he has settled into a new home in the local area, he has made new friends and adapted to life in the school and community showing bravery against the odds.

In recognition of his achievements, he has been awarded the award, which was launched last year in memory of eight-year-old Sarah Emmott who sadly passed away in September 2021, having battled through serious illness throughout her life after she was born with a severe genetic kidney disease.

Jennifer McCombe, assistant headteacher at Riverside School, which forms part of the STAR Multi Academy Trust, said: “This is the second time that we have hosted these awards in memory of Sarah.

“Those of us who knew her well saw her energy, bravery and strength shine out every day, and we wanted to do something in her honour and to celebrate those same attributes and qualities in other pupils here at Riverside.

“Danil has been so brave and determined since he joined us last year and his classmates and the staff were unanimous in choosing him as this year’s Purple Heart Award winner.”

Painted rocks in memory of Sarah (Image: Supplied)

The ceremony which took place last month, the day after what would have been Sarah’s 10th birthday, was held in Riverside School’s new Garden of Reflection, which was built in her memory and themed around her favourite book, 'Each, Peach, Pear, Plum' by Janet and Allan Ahlberg.

The award itself is a trophy which was presented to Danil by Sarah's mum, Ellie and dad, Andy, as part of a whole school assembly. The award is given to a child within the school who has been nominated by staff and pupils.

Ellie and Andy Emmott said: "It means so much to us for this award to continue in memory of Sarah and in recognition of children succeeding in their life beyond the classroom, against the odds, just as Sarah did.

"It's been so overwhelming to see the whole school dressed in purple, a sea of her favourite colour.”

The school's garden features a story scene and sensory area. It includes contributions from the school community and is based on some of Sarah’s favourite things, such as the colour purple.