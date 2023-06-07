The development in James Street on the former Alton Motors site will be 3-5 storeys high.

City of York Council granted permission to revised proposals from York property and development company S Harrison last May.

Nearby residents said an earlier application represented ‘over development’ of the site.

However, developers say York has one of the worst shortages of student flats in the country.

Student flats approved on former Alton Motors site in York

S Harrison has delivered other York projects including Hungate, Grays Wharf, Escrick Business Park, Groves Chapel and Hampton By Hilton.

Now, after a forward funding deal was agreed with Singapore based Q Investment Partners (QIP) work has begun on the mix of 195 cluster apartments and 108 studios.

Leeds-based GMP Construction Group has been appointed contractor, with completion due in Spring 2025 in time for the 2025 student intake.

The development will then be operated by the Prestige Student Living brand of Homes for Students.

Peter Young, CEO and co-founder of QIP says purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) is increasingly attractive to institutional investors as demand rises for such properties.

James Street will be part of a £200m UK student housing venture between QIP and property investment group Soilbuild. It adds to an existing QIP partnership with Ares to build 1,000 student flats across the UK’s leading student cities.

Martyn Harrison, from S Harrison, says his 70-year-old firm has delivered thousands of student bedrooms in recent years in York, Leeds and Edinburgh, helped by investors, and this is their first with QIP.

He continued: “High quality PBSA is in real demand in York, especially for schemes like this one, which is so close to both the University of York and York St John University. When this is combined with our local knowledge and QIP’s experience in the sector, there’s no doubt this development will prove to be very popular with the city’s student population.”

With an A-shaped footprint, the development has been designed by York based CSP Architects and includes a large external central communal area, and also offers study space, a games room, cinema, gym and laundry facilities.

The site is mostly car-free, with a large cyclke store, soft landscaping and pocket park. It also promises to improve the Lawrence Street streetscape.

Yorkshire’s divisional managing director at GMI Construction, Andrew Hurcomb, says GMI has delivered many student projects in the north and the Midlands and the James Street scheme, close to both universities, will “help York confirm its position as a top study destination.”