The Academy of St Olave’s will round off their 2022-2023 season on Saturday, June 17, at 8pm in St Olave’s church in Marygate.

The audience will be entertained by symphonies written by the great Austrian composers Mozart and Haydn, and more recent works by the English composers Frederick Delius, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Paul Patterson.

The concert is in aid of York based St Leonard’s Hospice, who provide specialist palliative care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

The concert is book-ended by Mozart’s first symphony, Symphony No. 1, which the infamous composer wrote at just eight years old, and Haydn's Symphony No. 100, which is commonly known as 'The Military'.

Delius' Summer Night on the River, and Vaughan Williams' rarely-heard Harnham Down will also be played.

The programme will complete with Paul Patterson’s Westerly Winds, a four-movement suite for wind quintet, which the composer describes it as, "essentially a sequence of four short fantasias based on West Country folk tunes."

Alan George, the academy's musical director said: "Whilst our summer concert has a nominally English theme, the programme also serves to demonstrate the rich cultural exchanges with European neighbours that have helped form today’s musical landscape, with pieces originating from more than two centuries apart.

"I’m sure our audience will be delighted by the range of music on offer, including some relative rarities, all performed by the highly skilled musicians of the Academy.”

Ticket prices are £15 and £5 for accompanied children (18 and under).

Advance booking via www.academyofstolaves.org.uk is strongly encouraged, any remaining tickets will be sold on the door.