Don Paver passed away on May 24, aged 87.

He lived in Bishopthorpe for most of his life, working in insurance for many years for Yorkshire Insurance and others.

He was a well-known amateur sportsman - and he is in the York Senior League Hall of Fame as a 'League Legend'. He was a very good middle-order batsman and an exceptional off-spin bowler. His York League record for Dringhouses of 56 wickets at a miserly 6.41 in 1960 still stands.

He also played tennis to a good standard - and was York junior champion - as well as Rugby Union for Pocklington and York.

He was Pike Hills golf club captain for many years, eight times club champion, twice York Amateur champion - and he got an amazing eight holes in one over the years.

Don leaves behind his wife, Anne, one son, Julian and three stepchildren Paul, Simon and Sally. He also has five grandchildren.

His funeral was held at York Crematorium, 2.20pm on Tuesday (June 13), with drinks in the Marcia in Bishopthorpe afterwards.