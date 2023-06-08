Wheelwrights has created a ranking of the most popular places to drink a pint in the city. The analysis ranks all 168 bars and pubs listed by Google in the York area based on Google review rating, number of reviews and the number of pubs in the owner’s chain.

Taking the top spot for the most popular pub in York according to Google is Valhalla. The first Viking bar in the city, Valhalla was founded on Patrick Pool in 2017 by owners Matt Bedingham and Vincent Roberts. With 2,202 ratings on Google giving the bar an average of 4.7 out of 5, it’s worth checking out their selection of ales and lagers this Beer Day.

Taking second place is House of Trembling Madness on Stonegate, with 3,822 people giving the medieval ale house an average of 4.7. The pub has won multiple awards for its wide selection of beers, with many of them available to take home from an accompanying shop. With locally sourced food served all day, it’s not one to miss on Beer Day.

Other pubs ranking in York's top 10 include The Three Tuns, The Mason Arms and The Stone Roses Bar.

Beer Day Britain will be celebrated on June 15.